StockMarketWire.com - Natural resources company Jangada Mines said it had identified drill targets at the Mocidade property, a new target area at its 100%-owned Pitombeiras vanadium project in Brazil.
Seven very high and five high priority areas were identified at the new target area, the company said.
Results confirmed the strong potential to further extend the vanadium titanomagnetite mineralisation system across the wider project area and the company said it would get further exploration works underway to refine drill targets.
At 9:55am: [LON:JAN] Jangada Mines Plc Ord Gbp0.0004 share price was 0p at 5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
