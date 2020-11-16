StockMarketWire.com - The board of JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust has said that the proposals for the voluntary liquidation of the company were voted on and approved by shareholders at the general meeting held earlier today (16 November), with Patrick Brazzill and Richard Barker of Ernst & Young appointed as joint liquidators.
The listing and trading of the company's ordinary shares were suspended at 7.30am on 16 November 2020.
It said that an application has been made to the FCA for the cancellation of the listing of the ordinary shares on the official list and to the London Stock Exchange for cancellation of admission to trading of the ordinary shares on the main market at 8.00am on 17 November 2020.
It is currently expected that the portfolio will be realised for cash no later than 25 November 2020.
The joint liquidators would expect to distribute the cash proceeds, less the costs of the proposals and the amount attributable to the liquidation fund on or around 27 November 2020 to those shareholders appearing on the register on 13 November 2020.
At 1:43pm: [LON:JPB] JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust PLC share price was 0p at 66.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
