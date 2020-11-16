StockMarketWire.com - Ukraine-focused property group Arricano Real Estate has said that the temporary closure of retail shopping centres will not have a significant effect on its 2020 performance.
The company said that the Ukraine central government has introduced temporary restrictions on customer access to retail shopping centres on Saturdays and Sundays from 14 November until 30 November 2020.
All shops, other than primarily hypermarkets and pharmacies at Arricano's shopping centres, Prospekt (Kyiv), Rayon (Kyiv), City Mall (Zaporizhzhia) and Sun Gallery (Kryvyi Rig) will close over the weekends but the centres will all remain open for an extra hour per day during the week.
At 2:20pm: [LON:ARO] Arricano Real Estate Plc share price was 0p at 0.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
