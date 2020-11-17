StockMarketWire.com - London West End property investor Shaftesbury said it had raised £307 million from its planned share offer, having completed the £10 million subscription component.
As announced last month, new shares in the company were issued at 400p each.
Shaftesbury had already raised £297 million via a firm placing, placing and open offer.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
