StockMarketWire.com - Precious metal miner Polymetal International said it had been reaffirmed as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.
Polymetal added that it had been rated as a sustainability leader in the materials industry together with 16 other companies.
The company had improved its score by six points compared to the previous year and remained the only company in the index with major assets in the former Soviet Union.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: