StockMarketWire.com - Marketing automation and customer engagement platform Dotdigital lifted its outlook on revenue and upped its dividend following strong performance.
'Following continued strong performance, the board now expects to deliver a greater rate of revenue growth this financial year versus current consensus expectations,' the company said.
For the year ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit rose to £11.8 million from £8.9 million year-on-year as organic revenue from continuing operations rose 12% to £47.4m. Recurring revenues, representing 91% of overall revenues, were 89%, of which about 90% was contracted, the company said.
The company proposed to pay a final dividend of 0.83p per ordinary share, up from 0.67p).
'We will continue to monitor and respond to the pandemic as it develops, but having made a positive start to FY 20/21 and with encouraging momentum in the business, we are confident in our ability to deliver another year of substantial growth and good progress against our strategy,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: