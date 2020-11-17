StockMarketWire.com - Enterprise software company Oxford Metrics said motion measurement unit Vicon had won a contract from University of Portsmouth.
The work would see the company help deliver the university's new Centre for Creative and Immersive Extended Reality.
The facility would support innovation in the creative and digital technologies of virtual, augmented and extended realities and was currently set to open in October 2021.
At 9:02am: [LON:OMG] Oxford Metrics Plc share price was 0p at 85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: