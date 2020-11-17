StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare market services provider Craneware said it expected first-half performance to ahead of last year's, following better-than-expected performance in the first four months of its fiscal year.
Revenues and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, for the six months to 31 December 2020 were expected to be ahead of the equivalent period in the prior year.
'The first four months of this fiscal year saw a return to strong sales growth, considerably ahead of the equivalent period of the prior year, and were 'ahead of management expectations for this stage in the year,' it added.
The company said its value cycle offering, delivered via its cloud-based Trisus platform, continued to resonate with the leadership teams of US hospitals.
At 9:13am: [LON:CRW] Craneware PLC share price was 0p at 1870p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: