StockMarketWire.com - EPE Special Opportunities said it had sold 4,000,000 shares in Luceco in the market.
The shares sold represented 9.1% of the company's stake in Luceco and returned £10.0 million in cash.
The company said intended to use the proceeds for new investments.
At 9:33am: [LON:ESO] EPE Special Opportunities Plc share price was 0p at 241p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
