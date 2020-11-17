StockMarketWire.com - EPE Special Opportunities said it had sold 4,000,000 shares in Luceco in the market.

The shares sold represented 9.1% of the company's stake in Luceco and returned £10.0 million in cash.

The company said intended to use the proceeds for new investments.






At 9:33am: [LON:ESO] EPE Special Opportunities Plc share price was 0p at 241p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com