StockMarketWire.com - Tungsten miner W Resources said it had appointed current non-executive director Pablo Neira to an executive position focused on overseeing the La Parrilla tungsten and tin project in Spain.
The company said it had also appointed Paul Hailes as chief financial officer -- a non board appointment, working on a part time basis.
Hailes had previously been finance director of Immunodiagnostic Systems and a non-executive director of Utilitywise.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
