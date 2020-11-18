StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements group OptiBiotix Health said subsidiary ProBiotix Health had granted a non-exclusive license to Genuine Health for a cardiovascular health product in Canada and the US.
Genuine Health would submit products containing the company's LPLDL product for cardiovascular and other health claims to Canadian government department Health Canada.
'The company believes that if registration is successful LPLDL will be the first probiotic supplement in the Canadian market to obtain a specific health claim for cardiovascular health,' OptiBiotix said.
'This agreement is another step in building brand and product presence in the large North American market as a dietary supplement, a live biotherapeutic product (LBP), or a functional ingredient.'
The agreement was for an initial period of 36 months.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
