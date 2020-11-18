StockMarketWire.com - Advanced materials group Versarien said an independent report produced in Turkey showed that its modified graphene materials significantly inhibited infection from the virus that causes Covid-19.
The study, produced by Ankara University, was undertaken to test, in a laboratory environment, whether graphene nanoplatelets doped with metal oxide nanoparticles could inactivate SARS-CoV-2.
Initial results showed a log-four reduction of SARS-CoV-2 using GNA 22 and a log-two reduction using GNA 24, both equating to around 99.99% inhibition.
The results were statistically highly significant, with a p-value of less than 0.0001.
'While we must stress that these results have been achieved under laboratory conditions, they do demonstrate that our hybrid graphene nanomaterials have the potential to provide protection from Covid-19,' chief executive Neill Ricketts said.
'The results provide us with sufficient levels of confidence for our combined Gnanomat and 2-DTech teams to move to rapid testing of these materials in real-world applications as diverse as face masks, clothing and surface treatments, together with investigating the protection that they can provide from other viruses and bacteria.'
