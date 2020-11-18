StockMarketWire.com - Potash development company Emmerson said it had completed the workstreams required for the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for its Khemisset potash project in Northern Morocco.
The Environmental and Social Impact Assessment package would now be submitted to the relevant governmental bodies for approval.
'We are confident that the results of our work will demonstrate that Khemisset is going to be accepted as an important new potash mine to the benefit of Morocco and the shareholders of Emmerson,' the company said.
At 8:40am: [LON:EML] Emmerson Plc share price was 0p at 4.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
