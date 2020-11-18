StockMarketWire.com - Online Competitions organiser Best of the Best touted ongoing momentum and said there were early signs the second half of the year would be strong.
The company said talks to sell the company were still ongoing with interested parties from a number of sector verticals and including private equity.
At 9:18am: [LON:BOTB] Best Of The Best Plc share price was 0p at 1525p
