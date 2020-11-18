StockMarketWire.com - Banknote authentication group Spectra Systems said it had been issued a patent in China for its TruBrand technology.
The materials-based smartphone authentication technology was being promoted for use with tobacco products in China.
The patent protection would be for 20 years from the filing date of July, 2016.
'The issuance of a patent for our TruBrand technology in China is a significant milestone for the company,' chief executive Nabil Lawandy said.
'With over 200 billion cigarette packs sold in China annually and an investment of over two years in marketing this product, we are extremely pleased to have our intellectual property protected by the Chinese government.'
At 9:40am: [LON:SPSY] Spectra Systems Corporation share price was 0p at 184p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
