StockMarketWire.com - More encouraging detail on the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine helped give markets a boost on Wednesday. By the close the FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 6,385.24.
By 4.30pm UK time the S&P 500 had advanced 0.2% to 3,615.30. In Europe Germany's DAX finished 0.5% higher.
General insurer RSA Insurance jumped 4.5% to 676.4p after it agreed to be acquired by Intact Financial and Tryg for £7.2 billion.
RSA shareholders would receive 685p in cash for each of their shares, representing a 51% premium to their closing price on 4 November when a possible bid was first announced.
Enterprise software company Micro Focus International rocketed 31.3% higher to 356.3p on announcing that it expected to report a 10% fall in annual revenue as anticipated, though operating margins would be at the upper end of its expectations.
Micro Focus's annual adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation margin was expected at around 39%, following operational improvement and cost cutting.
Power utility SSE rose 4.3% to £14.05, having posted a rise in first-half profit, boosted by the £500 million sale completed in January of its retail business to Ovo.
Adjusted adjusted earnings per share fell 34% to 11.9p, within the company's guidance range of 10p to 12.5p, owing to the impact of the pandemic.
Looking forward, SSE said it expected to post adjusted EPS for the full year of 75p to 85p. It declared an interim dividend of 24.4p per share, in line with guidance.
Property developer British Land fell 2.2% to 499.9p as its first-half pre-tax losses widened to £757 million on lower rental income and a fall in the value of its assets.
The share-price fall came despite British Land resuming its dividend, via an interim payout of 8.4p per share that was nevertheless down from 15.97p year-on-year.
Mining company Anglo American move 1.6% higher to £21.74 after the value of rough diamond sales at its De Beers unit increased during the ninth cycle of 2020 to $450 million.
Thermal energy management and niche pumping specialist Spirax‐Sarco Engineering reversed 3.5% to £115, despite announcing that a decline in sales in the four months through October was less severe than in the first half of the year.
Spirax‐Sarco said its operating profit margin was higher in the four months to the end of October than in the first half, supported by increased sales and continued cost containment.
Mining company Kaz Minerals shed 1.6% to 639.61p on announcing a one-year delay to its Baimskaya project in Russia.
Storage company Safestore added 0.5% to 818.5p as its annual revenue climbed 6.9% after it boosted occupancy levels and storage rates.
Tool and equipment rental group Speedy Hire added 2.1% to 67.2p after it posted a 92% drop in first-half profit, but said it expected to post annual results at the top end of expectations as demand recovers.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: