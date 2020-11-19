StockMarketWire.com - Property company LondonMetric upped its dividend after swinging to a first-half profit thanks an uptick in rental income and portfolio revaluation gains.
For the six months ended 30 September 2020, pre-tax profit was £85.4 million compared with a loss of £10.7 million a year earlier as revenue rose to £60.7m from £53.5m.
The company reported a portfolio revaluation gain of £42.8 million compared with £16.6m last year.
Net rental income was up 12% to £61.3m and EPRA earnings were up 20% to £42.3m.
The company lifted its interim to 4.2p a share from 4p last year.
At 8:30am: [LON:LMP] Londonmetric Property PLC share price was 0p at 229.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
