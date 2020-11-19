StockMarketWire.com - Media and marketing company Next Fifteen Communications has reported a 7% uptick in revenue for the third quarter compared with the same period last year.
In a trading update, Next 15 said business in the third quarter of its financial year (the three months to the end of October) was 'strong and ahead of management expectations'.
Performance was led by B2B technology services, the company said, but it had also experienced a recovery in performance from B2C offerings. US revenues returned to 'modest organic growth'.
The company said it remained 'cautiously optimistic' going into the last three months of its financial year, and would continue to manage its cost base 'in what is still a highly uncertain general economic environment'.
