StockMarketWire.com - Vanadium flow batteries maker Invinity Energy Systems said it had entered into a contract with GRID Alternatives to deliver a 0.5 MWh VFB to a site in California.
The 0.5 MWh system - comprising two Invinity VS3 flow batteries - was expected to contribute revenue of approximately £480,000 to Invinity Energy Systems, the company said.
The project was expected to be delivered in the second half of 2021.
The company also said it had entered into an agreement to deliver two VS3 VFB battery modules, with a total capacity of 72 kWh, to Ameresco.
At 9:52am: [LON:IES] share price was 0p at 130p
