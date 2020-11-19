StockMarketWire.com - Software investor HgCapital Trust said it had invested about £40.3 million in legatech group Septeo.
Septeo, a legaltech provider, supports professions including notaries, law firms, corporate legal departments and real estate property managers in France, Belgium, Canada and the US.
Hg said it would invest alongside founders Philippe Riviere, Jean-Luc Boixel, Hugues Galambrun and the management team, which would continue to be led by Hugues Galambrun.
'The investment will reduce HGT's outstanding commitments to invest in Hg transactions to approximately £633 million,' the company said.
The terms of the transaction were not disclosed and the closing of the transaction was conditional on customary anti-trust approvals.
