StockMarketWire.com - Betting company William Hill's shareholders have approved a £2.9 billion takeover bid from US casino giant Caesars Group.
In a virtual meeting held earlier today, 87% of shareholders backed the takeover.
Earlier this month the acquisition was approved by competition authorities in Austria. However, the deal is still subject to the approval of other competition and regulatory authorities.
Caesars said it expected approvals to be received in the second quarter of 2021.
At 2:20pm: [LON:WMH] William Hill PLC share price was 0p at 267.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: