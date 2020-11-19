StockMarketWire.com - Tech company Accesso Technology says it is on track to deliver revenue ahead of guidance as activity has picked up in the second half of 2020 so far.
The firm, which provides ticketing, point of sale and virtual queuing technology to leisure and entertainment companies, said it had continued to benefit from increased activity through late summer and early autumn at customer venues, albeit with reduced capacity at many sites.
Sustained demand in key markets meant the company now expected full-year revenue to be 'comfortably ahead' of its previous guidance of not less than $48 million, it said.
'It is reasonable to expect that Accesso customers will continue to see restrictions placed on their operations during the year ahead and the extent and impact of these restrictions will differ across geographies as well as the various segments Accesso serves,' the company said.
'At the same time, encouraging reports of progress towards a potential Covid-19 vaccine do provide some optimism that 2021 may bring the start of a sustained transition toward a more predictable operating environment.'
