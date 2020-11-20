CA
26/11/2020 13:30 payroll employment
DE
23/11/2020 08:30 Flash PMI for Manufacturing and Services
24/11/2020 07:00 GDP - Detailed breakdown
24/11/2020 07:00 GDP
24/11/2020 09:00 Ifo Business Climate Index
26/11/2020 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
ES
23/11/2020 08:00 industrial orders
23/11/2020 08:00 Industrial Orders & Turnover
25/11/2020 08:00 PPI
EU
23/11/2020 09:00 Eurozone Flash PMI for Manufacturing and Services
25/11/2020 07:00 new vehicle registrations
26/11/2020 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
FR
23/11/2020 08:15 Flash PMI for Manufacturing and Services
24/11/2020 07:45 Monthly business survey (goods-producing industries)
26/11/2020 07:45 consumer confidence survey
26/11/2020 11:00 OECD trade statistics release
IT
26/11/2020 09:00 foreign trade non-EU
JP
24/11/2020 05:00 Steel Production
24/11/2020 05:30 Nationwide department store sales
24/11/2020 05:30 Tokyo area department store sales
24/11/2020 23:50 services producer price index
26/11/2020 05:00 supermarket sales
26/11/2020 06:00 revised machine tool orders
UK
23/11/2020 09:30 CIPS / Markit Flash PMI for Manufacturing and Services
US
23/11/2020 13:30 CFNAI Chicago Fed National Activity Index
23/11/2020 14:45 Flash Services PMI
23/11/2020 14:45 Flash Manufacturing PMI
24/11/2020 13:55 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index
24/11/2020 14:00 Quarterly House Price Index
24/11/2020 14:00 S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices
24/11/2020 14:00 Monthly House Price Index
24/11/2020 15:00 Consumer Confidence Index
24/11/2020 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
25/11/2020 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
25/11/2020 13:30 jobless claims
25/11/2020 13:30 durable goods orders
25/11/2020 13:30 2nd estimate GDP
25/11/2020 14:45 Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index
25/11/2020 15:00 personal income & outlays
25/11/2020 15:00 new home sales
25/11/2020 17:00 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
25/11/2020 19:00 Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes
