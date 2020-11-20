StockMarketWire.com - Cruise operator Carnival said it had closed its previously announced offering of 49.2 million shares of its common stock at a price of $18.05 per share to a limited number of holders of its 5.75% convertible senior notes due 2023.
The proceeds from this closing would be used to repurchase $427.9 million principal amount of its convertible notes, the company said.
The company also expected to close an additional 8.2 million shares as part of the registered direct offering on November 20, 2020, with the proceeds to be used to repurchase an additional $71.5 million principal amount of its convertible notes.
'Following these note repurchases, an aggregate of $627.5 million principal amount of the corporation's convertible notes will remain outstanding,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
