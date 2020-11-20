StockMarketWire.com - Builders merchant Travis Perkins plans to buy back up to £250 million of debt, it announced this morning.
The bonds, which mature next year, will be redeemed on 18 December 2020, the company said.
The redemption price will be determined and notified to holders on the second business day in London prior to the redemption date.
Payments to bondholders will be made through Euroclear Bank and Clearstream Banking.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
