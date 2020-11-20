StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure investor International Public Partnerships reaffirmed that its investment portfolio had continued to perform 'well', with no material changes to performance since its interim results on 10 September.
During the period from 1 July to 19 November, the company made further investments of £9.2 million across the education and digital infrastructure sectors, the company said.
As at 30 June 2020, the portfolio comprised economic interests in 130 projects, which has largely remained unchanged to 19 November 2020, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
