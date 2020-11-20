StockMarketWire.com - Fashion company Quiz has temporarily closed 16 outlets in compliance with a new lockdown announced in Scotland from today.
Scotland's new restrictions, designed to limit the spread of Covid-19, take effect from 6pm today until 2 December 2020.
Quiz has 11 outlets still open in Scotland, and a further 26 open in Northern Ireland and Wales.
However, all 150 stores and concessions in England and 15 in the Republic of Ireland are closed and will remain so until 2 December 2020.
The closed Scottish outlets will remain closed until 11 December, Quiz said. All staff affected by the enforced closures will be placed on furlough.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: