StockMarketWire.com - Fashion company Quiz has temporarily closed 16 outlets in compliance with a new lockdown announced in Scotland from today.

Scotland's new restrictions, designed to limit the spread of Covid-19, take effect from 6pm today until 2 December 2020.

Quiz has 11 outlets still open in Scotland, and a further 26 open in Northern Ireland and Wales.

However, all 150 stores and concessions in England and 15 in the Republic of Ireland are closed and will remain so until 2 December 2020.

The closed Scottish outlets will remain closed until 11 December, Quiz said. All staff affected by the enforced closures will be placed on furlough.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com