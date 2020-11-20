StockMarketWire.com - Therapeutic drug and diagnostic company Fusion Antibodies reported narrower losses in the first half of the year compared with a year earlier as higher revenue offset increased costs.
For the six months ended 30 September 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to £572,000 from £616,000 year-on-year as revenue increased to £1.90 million from £1.75 million, in line with management's expectations.
R&D expenditure rose 50% to £271,000.
Looking ahead, the company outlined two major uncertainties including Brexit and the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on its supply chain.
At 8:38am: [LON:FAB] Fusion Antibodies Plc Ord 4p share price was 0p at 132.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
