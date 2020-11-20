StockMarketWire.com - Chains and gears manufacturer Renold has appointed of Andrew Magson to its board as a non-executive director with effect from 1 December 2020.
He will be appointed to Renold's audit, remuneration and nomination committees, with a view to becoming chair of the audit committee next year.
The appointment forms part of the company's board succession planning process. Chairman Mark Harper will step down after the company's 2021 Annual General Meeting, while David Landless will step down as chair of the audit committee to replace Harper as chairman of the company.
Magson was most recently chief financial officer at building and engineering product manufacturer Alumasc Group, and has also worked at building materials company BPB as group financial controller.
Harper said Magson had 'highly relevant manufacturing sector and board level financial experience, including pension scheme management, and he will be an invaluable addition to the Renold board'.
At 9:19am: [LON:RNO] Renold PLC share price was 0p at 11.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
