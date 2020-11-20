StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment and training company Staffline has agreed to sell its apprenticeships business to Babington Business College.
In an announcement this morning, Staffline said its PeoplePlus division had agreed the sale 'for a nominal fee'.
The transaction is expected to complete in early December, the company said. Babington will acquire contracts and assets from PeoplePlus associated with the delivery of apprenticeships across England and Scotland.
Staffline said the deal formed part of PeoplePlus' strategic refocus on its core employability and adult skills capabilities, as it sought to leverage the division's leading position in these markets to capitalise on recent significant increases in funding for central and devolved government contracts.
At 9:25am: [LON:STAF] Staffline Group PLC share price was 0p at 26.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
