StockMarketWire.com - Jangada Mines said ValOre Metals, in which the company held a 17.68% interest, released a report showing results from sampling at its Pedra Branca project showed a high value of rhodium.
Anomalous rhodium values with an average grade of 0.25 g/t Rh, were reported in 18 of the 21 pulp samples submitted, ValOre said.
'Based on these encouraging results, an additional pulp re-assaying program is being undertaken, whereby all historical pulp samples grading >2.0 g/t 2PGE+Au will be analyzed for Rh content,' it added.
At 9:50am: [LON:JAN] Jangada Mines Plc Ord Gbp0.0004 share price was 0p at 5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
