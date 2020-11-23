StockMarketWire.com - Telecom company Vodafone said it had committed to reducing its global carbon emissions to 'net zero' by 2040, a decade earlier than first planned.
The company confirmed that its 2030 carbon reduction targets had been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change.
Vodafone said that it would eliminate all carbon emissions from its own activities and from energy it purchases and uses -- known as scope one and two -- by 2030.
It had also pledged to halve carbon emissions by 2030 from scope three sources, including joint ventures, all supply chain purchases, the use of products it had sold and business travel.
Scope three emissions would be eliminated completely by 2040, bringing forward by 10 years Vodafone's original 2050 ambition to reach 'net zero' across its full carbon footprint.
'We are committed to reduce our carbon footprint through improved energy efficiency, renewable energy supply, reducing our network waste and new environmental criteria when we select suppliers,' chief executive Nick said.
'Vodafone will also enable our customers to reduce their environmental footprint through use of our services, including the Internet of Things.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
