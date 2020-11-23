StockMarketWire.com - Food packaging company Hilton Food said Robert Watson would make the planned move from executive chairman to non-executive chairman on 1 January 2021.
'This change follows the completion of the Australian joint venture transition period in which Robert played a key role and is as envisaged in the announcement on 23 May 2018 on his appointment as chairman,' the company said.
