StockMarketWire.com - Food packaging company Hilton Food said Robert Watson would make the planned move from executive chairman to non-executive chairman on 1 January 2021.

'This change follows the completion of the Australian joint venture transition period in which Robert played a key role and is as envisaged in the announcement on 23 May 2018 on his appointment as chairman,' the company said.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com