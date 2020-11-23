StockMarketWire.com - Solar project investor NextEnergy Solar Fund posted a 12% rise in first-half profit and upped its dividend after it generated more energy than had been budgeted.
Net profit for the six months through September increased to £23.6 million, up from £21.1 million year-on-year.
NextEnergy Solar Fund declared an interim dividend of 3.53p, up 2.6% year-on-year.
Electricity generation rose to 551 gigawatt hours, up from 515 GWh, and was 11% above budget.
'In what has been a very difficult period for people and businesses globally, I am pleased to report a strong set of results which show the robustness and defensiveness of our business model as we continue to exceed our operational expectations,' chairman Kevin Lyon said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
