StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure company HICL said it had signed a new letter of credit facility to support its existing and future commitments to projects in construction.
The facility was initially sized at £60m in line with the company's current commitments, with an uncommitted £225m accordion, and a six-year maturity to 31 December 2026 to more appropriately match the long-dated tenor of construction commitments, the company said.
At 8:31am: [LON:HICL] Hicl Infrastructure PLC share price was 0p at 175.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: