StockMarketWire.com - Gasification technology company Eqtec said it had agreed with Scott Bros. Enterprises to extend the exclusivity period of the Billingham memorandum of understanding to jointly develop the proposed Billingham Energy waste gasification and power plant MOU until 18 December 2020.
The extension of the exclusivity period would allow Eqtec more time to finalise a legally binding option agreement with Scott Bros which, if agreed, would grant the company and its partners the right, but not the obligation, to purchase the entire issued share capital of Billingham EFW Limited, the project SPV, from Scott Bros.
The Billingham MOU was extended previously on 23 October 2019, 23 June 2020 and 18 September 2020.
At 8:36am: [LON:EQT] Eqtec Plc Ord Eur0.001 share price was 0p at 0.51p
