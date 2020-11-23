StockMarketWire.com - Fashion group Burberry has appointed the CEO of Swiss chocolate manufacturer Barry Callebaut to its board as a non-executive director.

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique will join Burberry's board with effect from 1 January 2021, Burberry announced today.

He will also become a member of the board's audit and nomination committees.

He has been CEO of Barry Callebaut since 2015, and previously held senior roles at Unilever. He was also a non-executive director at opthalmic optics company Essilor International for 12 years up to March 2020.


