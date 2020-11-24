StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services provider UDG Healthcare booked a 46% rise in annual profit, while achieving adjusted earnings that beat its previous guidance.
Pre-tax profit for the year through September increased to $108.2 million, up from $74.3 million year-on-year, even as revenue slipped 1% to $1.28 billion.
On a constant currency basis, revenue rose 5%, while adjusted operating profit rose 7%.
Adjusted diluted earnings per share rose to 47.71c, up from 47.31c year-on-year and ahead of guidance of 43c to 45c announced in August.
UDG Healthcare upped its full-year dividend by 1.2% to $17.00 per share.
'We are pleased to report a strong and resilient trading performance for the 2020 financial year, which was ahead of our EPS guidance,' chief executive Brendan McAtamney said.
'This was driven by exceptionally strong growth in Sharp, in particular for serialised biotech and specialty packaging.'
'Despite some parts of Ashfield being impacted by Covid-19, we adapted rapidly to support clients virtually and overall Ashfield performed in line with expectations.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
