StockMarketWire.com - Video services provider Keywords Studios upgraded its outlook on profit as strong momentum had continued since its half-year results in September.
Pre-tax adjusted profit was now expected to be 'significantly ahead of the company compiled consensus of €46m, at approximately €52m,' the company said.
'significantly ahead of the current market consensus as a result of continued strong trading since the half year results announcement in September 2020.'
Revenue for the year to 31 December was expected to be in line with the company compiled consensus of €367m, up from €326.5m seen last year.
At 8:40am: [LON:KWS] Keywords Studios PLC share price was 0p at 2080p
