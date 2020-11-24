StockMarketWire.com - Payment products and customer contact solutions company Eckoh reported a modest slip in first-half profit on lower revenue.
For the six months to 30 September 2020, pre-tax profit fell to £2.54 million from £2.56 million, in line with management expectations, while revenue fell 13% to £15.68 million.
Total business contracted of £14.0m was down 28% from £19.4m seen last year.
'With a highly relevant product portfolio and resilient business model, Eckoh is well prepared to successfully manage the current challenges, although the outlook remains uncertain due to COVID-19,' the company said.
'The board expects profits for this financial year to be comparable to the prior year,' it added.
