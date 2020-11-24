StockMarketWire.com - Minerals exploration and development company, Alien Metals, has announced the retirement of James Cable as a non-executive director, effective today.
Commenting on Cable's retirement, Alien's chairman Dan Smith said: "James has been involved with the company since its inception and has been a great resource to myself and the Board. We wish James well in his future endeavours."
Due to the retirement of James Cable, resolution two at the AGM on 25 November will be withdrawn.
At 2:21pm: [LON:UFO] share price was 0p at 1.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
