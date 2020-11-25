StockMarketWire.com - Clinical technology company Sensyne Health said it had signed a five-year non-exclusive research agreement with Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The agreement would involve the application of clinical artificial intelligence research to improve patient care and accelerate research into new medicines.
The trust would receive 1.43 million Sensyne Health shares, representing 1.1% of its existing issued share capital, bringing the total share ownership held by NHS Trusts in Sensyne to 12.6%.
Hampshire Hospitals would also receive from Sensyne an investment of up to £250,000 per year over the five-year term of the contract for investments in information technology.
The trust would receive a royalty on revenues generated by Sensyne from the research undertaken under the agreement.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: