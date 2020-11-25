StockMarketWire.com - Roadside assistance company AA said they had reached an agreement with TowerBrook and Warburg Pincus consortium on a £219 million takeover of the company.
Under the terms of the acquisition, AA shareholders would receive 35 pence a share.
AA said it considered the terms of the offer to 'be fair and reasonable.'
The company said about shareholders, representing about 15.5% of its total shares, had backed the takeover offer. The deal required the backing of the majority, about 75%, of shareholders.
The acquisition was expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.
At 8:39am: [LON:AA.] AA Plc share price was 0p at 28.8p
