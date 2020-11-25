StockMarketWire.com - Kidney disease diagnostic group Renalytix AI said its first-quarter losses deepened as it progressed the commercialisation of its KidneyIntelX product.
Net losses for the three months through September amounted to $7.2 million, compared to with losses of $1.5 million year-on-year.
Operating expense, R&D costs and administrative costs all rose during the period as the company upped its headcount and incurred costs associated with a Nasdaq listing.
Cash and cash equivalents were $82.3 million at September 30, including $76.9 million from the company's initial public offering on the Nasdaq after commissions, fees and offering expenses.
Renalytix AI had recently launched KidneyIntelX within the Mount Sinai Health System and submitted a final package to the Federal Drug Administrastion seeking clearance of KidneyIntelX.
It also had announced a collaboration with AstraZeneca to develop and launch precision medicine strategies for cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
