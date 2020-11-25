StockMarketWire.com - Supercapacitors maker CAP-XX touted confidence in its outlook after its order book has grown by over 10% in three weeks on strong demand for its new product lines.
Following the installation of the former Murata production lines at its newly constructed headquarters facility at Seven Hills, Sydney, the company said it was now in the process of manufacturing product for first product shipment to customers next month in December.
'We have made further progress in the pursuit of our various licencing and patent infringement cases,' it added.
At 8:50am: [LON:CPX] CAPXX Ltd share price was 0p at 4.65p
