StockMarketWire.com - Keyword Studios has acquired Los Angeles-based g-Net Media for a total consideration of up to $32 million.
g-Net Media provides marketing services to the video gaming and entertainment industries.
It was founded in 2011 and has worked on iconic franchises such as Call of Duty, Fallout and Gears of War.
Keyword Studios CEO Andrew Day said: 'This represents a significant milestone as we continue to build our marketing service business to become the first truly global, video game specialised marketing services company. Combined, Keywords' annual marketing services revenues are now over €35 million with more than 180 people employed globally.'
At 1:16pm: [LON:KWS] Keywords Studios PLC share price was 0p at 2080p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: