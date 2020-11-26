CA
30/11/2020 13:30 building permits
30/11/2020 13:30 industrial product & raw materials price indexes
30/11/2020 13:30 balance of payments
01/12/2020 13:30 GDP
01/12/2020 14:30 manufacturing PMI
02/12/2020 13:30 labour productivity
CH
30/11/2020 07:30 retail sales
30/11/2020 08:00 KOF economic barometer
01/12/2020 06:45 GDP
01/12/2020 08:30 procure.ch PMI
02/12/2020 07:30 CPI
CN
27/11/2020 03:00 industrial Profit
30/11/2020 02:30 CFLP manufacturing PMI
30/11/2020 02:30 CFLP non-manufacturing PMI
01/12/2020 03:15 manufacturing PMI
DE
30/11/2020 13:00 provisional CPI
01/12/2020 08:55 labour market statistics
01/12/2020 08:55 manufacturing PMI
ES
27/11/2020 08:00 retail sales
30/11/2020 08:00 flash estimate CPI
01/12/2020 08:15 manufacturing PMI
02/12/2020 08:00 unemployment
EU
27/11/2020 10:00 business & consumer surveys
01/12/2020 09:00 manufacturing PMI
01/12/2020 10:00 Flash Estimate euro area inflation
02/12/2020 10:00 unemployment
02/12/2020 10:00 PPI
FR
27/11/2020 07:45 GDP - detailed figures
27/11/2020 07:45 housing starts
27/11/2020 07:45 CPI
27/11/2020 07:45 PPI
01/12/2020 08:50 manufacturing PMI
IE
27/11/2020 11:00 retail sales
01/12/2020 01:01 manufacturing PMI
02/12/2020 11:00 unemployment
IT
27/11/2020 09:00 consumer & business confidence
27/11/2020 10:00 PPI
30/11/2020 10:00 provisional CPI
01/12/2020 08:45 manufacturing PMI
01/12/2020 09:00 GDP
02/12/2020 09:00 unemployment
JP
27/11/2020 00:30 import & exports
29/11/2020 23:50 preliminary retail sales
29/11/2020 23:50 preliminary industrial production
30/11/2020 05:00 housing starts
30/11/2020 05:00 construction orders
30/11/2020 23:30 labour force survey
01/12/2020 00:30 manufacturing PMI
01/12/2020 05:00 auto sales
02/12/2020 05:00 consumer confidence
UK
30/11/2020 09:30 money and credit
01/12/2020 09:30 manufacturing PMI
02/12/2020 00:01 shop price index
02/12/2020 09:30 Narrow money (Notes & Coin) and reserve balances
US
27/11/2020 18:00 financial markets close early on the day after Thanksgiving. Markets close at 13:00 EST
01/12/2020 14:45 manufacturing PMI
01/12/2020 15:00 ISM manufacturing PMI
02/12/2020 13:15 ADP national employment report
02/12/2020 19:00 Fed's Beige Book
