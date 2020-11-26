StockMarketWire.com - Soft-drinks maker Britvic reported a slight rise in annual profit, but cut its dividend and warned Covid-19 restrictions would continue to hurt its performance, particularly, in the first half of its fiscal year.
The update on its outlook was accompanied by annual results showing profit had improved slightly as cost cuts offset a fall in revenue.
For the year ended 30 September, pre-tax profit rose to £111.2 million pounds from £110.3 million year-on-year as revenue fell 8.6% to £1.41 billion.
The company declared a full-year dividend of 21.6 pence a share, down from 30 pence a share from last year.
'We have started the new financial year with some form of restrictions on either trading and/or the movement of people in all our markets, and this will undoubtedly continue to affect performance, especially in the first half of the financial year,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
