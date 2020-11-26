StockMarketWire.com - Survey and inspection services group Remote Monitored Systems has received an update from its subsidiary Pharm 2 Farm (P2F) about the delivery of its new anti-viral mask production line.
In an announcement on 11 November 2020, the directors said they had been expecting the delivery and installation of the anti-viral mask production line at or around the end of November.
Remote Monitored Systems said it had received an update from P2F and the manufacturer of the production line on 25 November noting that the production machinery is now expected to undergo final acceptance testing in mid-December at the manufacturer's premises in Spain.
It will be shipped, installed and commissioned at P2F's Biocity premises in Nottingham, with commercial production and shipment of the product now expected to begin in January 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
