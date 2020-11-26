StockMarketWire.com - Veterinary services company CVS said the positive start to its new financial year had continued into September and October, with current trading ahead of that in the prior year.
In the four-month period to 31 October 2020, sales grew by 6.3% and like-for-like sales increased by 5.1% compared to the same period last year.
The uptick in sales was achieved through a combination of growth in the clinical work in its core practices division and related services, and increased demand in Animed Direct, the group's online pharmacy and retail business, the company said.
'During the current COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, all its practices have remained open and it was offering the majority of services to clients, the company said,' it added.
At 9:56am: [LON:CVSG] Cvs Group PLC share price was 0p at 1288p
